Govt grants Rs 5 L one-time assistance to 26 families of deceased contractual teachers

Guwahati, Jan. 4: The Department of School Education granted a one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of 26 deceased contractual teachers On Saturday.

Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu, distributed the assistance to the families in a programme at the Office of the Director of Higher Education, Kahilipara.

“Arrangements will soon be made to regularise 8000 contractual teachers under the Directorate of Secondary Education," Dr Pegu announced, addressing the families of the deceased teachers.

Expressing gratitude to their contributions, Dr Pegu said that it was the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to support the families.

Additionally, 13 candidates selected by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) were offered appointment letters as lecturers of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Congratulating the newly appointed, Dr Pegu encouraged them to continue to work diligently and improve the quality of education through the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN), more than 1 lakh teachers have been imparted training, taking forward the government’s vision of foundational learning, he said.

The Minister also sought the cooperation of all the officers and employees in the first phase of Gunotsav, scheduled to be held from January 6.

He pointed out that based on the results of last year's Gunotsav, the Education Department has earmarked a budget of Rs 6000 crores for the development of educational institutions in the state.

Additionally, a book titled Leaping Ahead: Transforming Education, Transforming Assam was also released. The book highlights the steps and policies adopted by the Education Department and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the educational institutions of the state.