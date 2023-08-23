Govt employees stage protest in Dhubri for cancellation of NPS

Dhubri, Aug 23: The Dhubri district committee of the All Assam NPS Employees' Association orchestrated a powerful protest rally at the heart of Dhubri town on Wednesday, marking their vehement opposition to the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The rally, drew a substantial crowd of government NPS employees from all over Dhubri district.

The employees displayed placards and banners conveying their strong displeasure with the NPS.

With fervour and unity, they marched towards the district commissioner's office and handed over a memorandum to the district commissioner. The memorandum, addressed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, aimed at pressing their demand of cancellation of the New Pension Scheme.