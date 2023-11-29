85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Govt employee trapped while accepting bribe in Assam’s Boko

By The Assam Tribune
Govt employee trapped while accepting bribe in Assam’s Boko
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Nov 29: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday trapped one government employee red-handed after she accepted bribe money in Assam’s Kamrup district.

According to sources, the anti-corruption cell trapped Senior Assistant Pranita Baishya in Boko after she accepted the demanded money from the complainant for processing mutation related work at the Office of Sub-Registrar cum Marriage Officer.

Informing about the trap, the anti-corruption cell posted on X, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Pranita Baishya, Sr. Asstt. of O/O Sub-Registrar cum Marriage Officer, Boko, Dist- Kamrup after she accepted bribe in the office, from the complainant for processing mutation related work.”

The Assam Tribune


