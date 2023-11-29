Govt employee trapped while accepting bribe in Assam’s Boko

Guwahati, Nov 29: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday trapped one government employee red-handed after she accepted bribe money in Assam’s Kamrup district.

According to sources, the anti-corruption cell trapped Senior Assistant Pranita Baishya in Boko after she accepted the demanded money from the complainant for processing mutation related work at the Office of Sub-Registrar cum Marriage Officer.

Informing about the trap, the anti-corruption cell posted on X, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Pranita Baishya, Sr. Asstt. of O/O Sub-Registrar cum Marriage Officer, Boko, Dist- Kamrup after she accepted bribe in the office, from the complainant for processing mutation related work.”