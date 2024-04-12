Govt employee caught red-handed while taking bribe in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Apr 12: With the continuous effort to curb corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped a senior assistant at the Office of the Superintendent of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Assam’s Karbi Anglong District on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong after the accused, identified as Gurupad Das, accepted a demanded bribe from the complainant in the office for the renewal of licence.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ the Vigilance team wrote “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Gurupad Das, Sr. Asstt. of O/O the Supdt. of Food& Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bokajan, Dist- Karbi Anglong, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant in the office, for renewal of licence.”



