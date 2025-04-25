Govt employee among one nabbed for sexual assault on minor in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 25: A Grade IV government employee serving at the office of the Dhubri district commissioner has been arrested, along with another individual, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Gauripur, Dhubri.

The accused employee, identified as Abdur Rahman, was apprehended during a late-night operation conducted by the Gauripur police.

The other arrested person in the case has been identified as one Maynal Haque.

The arrests followed the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) by the victim at the Gauripur Police Station. The FIR contained serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving minor girls. In response, the police registered a case at the Gauripur PS (no. 177/25) and launched a prompt raid at two locations – Jhaler Alga and Dalsingh Alga – resulting in the swift apprehension of both accused persons.

Police officials have confirmed that both individuals are currently undergoing extensive interrogation at the Gauripur Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are exploring the possibility of additional charges if further evidence emerges.

The involvement of a government employee in such a heinous crime has raised significant concerns regarding the conduct and accountability of public servants.

The district administration is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.