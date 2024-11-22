Govt asks PMAY-G beneficiaries to link Aadhaar with bank accounts for funds

Guwahati, Nov 22: To address the concerns of sanctioned beneficiaries who are facing difficulties in receiving their first instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY- G), the Government has asked the beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts and enable the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS) option.

The PMAY-G is a flagship scheme of the Government of India designed to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible houseless households and households living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas.

The ABPS is now mandatory for all rural development schemes including PMAY-G. Integrated with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform, ABPS ensures that financial assistance is securely and directly transferred to the eligible recipients' bank accounts.

In September 2024, Assam received an additional target of 1,71,593 houses under PMAY-G 2.0, of which 1,59,052 beneficiaries have already been sanctioned.

“Beneficiaries are urged to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar promptly to ensure uninterrupted fund transfers. For this, beneficiaries are asked to visit their bank which account details were shared and to seed Aadhaar number with the bank account. Those struggling with the process are encouraged to reach out to their local Gaon Panchayat (GP) or Block offices for guidance and further support,” an official statement said.

"To address ABPS-related issues efficiently, Block Development Offices have also been instructed to arrange Aadhaar camps in collaboration with banks to expedite the process of enabling ABPS for PMAY-G beneficiaries," it added.

A list of approved beneficiaries under PMAY-G for FY 2024-25, dated November 8, is displayed at the Gaon Panchayat and Block offices for public access.

Individuals on the Permanent Waiting List (PWL) of PMAY-G can visit their nearest GP or Block office to confirm their allotment status.

Upon confirmation, they should also visit their banks to ensure their bank account is linked to their Aadhaar number and that ABPS is enabled.

Once these steps are completed, beneficiaries will begin receiving their installments for house construction. The list of beneficiaries is also available on the official website of the Department of Panchayat & Rural Development.

