Governor takes stock of implementation of schemes in Tezpur

Tezpur, Dec. 29: Assam Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya held a meeting with Sonitpur district administration and took stock of implementation of government schemes with DC Ankur Bharali and other heads of the departments at Tezpur on Saturday.

The District Commissioner briefed the Governor on the implementation of various Central and State government flagship schemes aimed at the welfare of the people of the district.

While taking stock of the progress under MGNREGA, the Governor emphasized the need for timely completion of targets.

Addressing the progress of the Amrit Sarovar, the Governor directed the concerned officials to conduct physical inspections and expedite the completion of all three phases of Amrit Sarovar.

The Governor also asked the Education department to devise strategies to root out school dropout rates if any in the district. Highlighting the critical role of education in societal progress, he assured officials of his help in addressing challenges of the education sector in the district.

Focusing on environmental sustainability, the Governor stressed on the importance of enhancing the green cover in the district. He advised officials to initiate plantation drives in public spaces such as schools and parks and inspire public participation in this cause.

During the review of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Governor encouraged capable citizens to become Nikshay Mitras and contribute to the mission of eradicating tuberculosis completely. He underlined the pivotal role of administrative support in achieving this goal.

He also reviewed several other schemes, including PMAY(G), Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He also assessed the performance of departments such as Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, PWD, and PHE. The meeting was attended by MLAs, District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, Superintendent of Police, Barun Purkayastha, DDC Lakhinandan Saharia, CEO Zila Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, ADCs, Additional SPs, and heads of departments.

- By Correspondent