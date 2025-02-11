Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya directs officials to expedite 8 welfare schemes

Guwahati, Feb 11: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday in presence of Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota held a video conference from Raj Bhavan with all District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) and asked them to take steps for implementation of the eight schemes initiated by Raj Bhavan, Assam.

Sharing snapshots of all the schemes, Governor Acharya asked the DCs to assiduously implement the schemes for the wellbeing of the people of the State.

"Your role is crucial in the successful implementation of all development programmes. It is through your dedication and efficiency that welfare schemes can be effectively executed. It is essential to implement these schemes swiftly and with transparency so that their benefits reach the last person in society," he said,

The Governor also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making dedicated efforts to empower the youth. One of the essential components of the schemes that the Raj Bhavan has exclusively conceived, will serve as an important means to promote leadership and skill development among the youth. Moreover, it has been envisaged that through the schemes, the target people of the State will be benefited.

He also stated the DCs and SPs that for the effective implementation of the schemes, Raj Bhavan, Assam, will provide necessary logistic support and resources to Nehru Yuva Kendra, Sainik Welfare Directorate, Assam, NCC, and NSS. In this regard, the cooperation of all District Commissioners and Super-intendents of Police is expected, the Governor exhorted.

It may be mentioned that Raj Bhavan Assam on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched eight schemes namely Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, Governor Assam's Vishwakarma Samman, Governor Assam's Award for Excellence, Governor Assam's Bhasha Protsahan Yojana, Governor Assam's Varishtha Shikshak Samman, Governor Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana, Governor Assam Amrit Sarovar -Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana and Governor Assam Kartavya se Vikas Yojana.