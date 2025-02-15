Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya concludes Dima Hasao visit

Guwahati, Feb 15: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya while concluding his two-day Dima Hasao district visit, today handed over radio sets and megaphones to Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa under "Governor Assam Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana" in the presence of Principal Secretary of the Council, and the District Commissioner of the district, stated in a release.

The Governor as a part his visit, today also met representatives of social organisations, spiritual institutions, including ISKCON, Prajapita Brahmakumari, and Ramakrishna Mission and political organisations.

During his interaction with the organisations, Governor encouraged everyone to actively participate in nation-building exercises by contributing to the well-being of society in their own capacities.

Appreciating Dima Hasao and its natural beauty, the Governor said that Dima Hasao's cultural richness and its unity in diversity has made the state unique. He commended the peaceful coexistence of multiple demographic units, describing it as a shining example of inclusivity and mutual respect.