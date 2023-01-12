Government plans to construct Karimganj -Jakiganj bridge over Kushiyara

Nilambazar, Jan12: The friendship relations between India and Bangladesh are increasing with the development of road communication.

The Government of India has planned to construct a new bridge across the Kushiyara river and four lane road connecting Karimganj - Jakiganj of Bangladesh.

India has planned road connectivity with neighbouring county Bangladesh by constructing a 300 meters four lane bridge over Kushiyara river and an around 600 metres road in Karimganj sector of Indo - Bangladesh border connecting Karimganj -Jakiganj of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. Nearly half of the 900 hundred metres road will be constructed in Karimganj side and other in Bangladesh side.



It has learn from reliable sources that National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has already initiated the process by floating tender inviting consultancy services for details project report (DPR) for preparation of the road project.

An high official sources informed that though the governments of the both India and Bangladesh has decided to construct the bridge and road covering the Karimganj - Jakiganj river custom port, but there are many problems in implementing this project over Karimganj town. Because most of the market areas and residential areas will be effected in Karimganj.

Meanwhile, Sutarkandi under Karimganj district of Indo-Bangladesh Border is another famous place having an International trade centre. Through this land port, export of fruits, silicon and coal is done.

The place is situated in the district of Karimganj and it has a huge scope of tourism. It is located 14km away from Karimganj and contains principal custom check post for the trade flow.