Government increases vehicle tax in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 20: Taxes for vehicles of four wheelers and two wheelers have been increased in the state as reports emerged on Thursday.

As per the new proposal cars worth Rs. 3 lakh will be taxed at 4.5 percent while four wheelers priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh will face a tax rate of 7 percent, cars priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh will be taxed at 10 percent and four wheelers priced above Rs. 20 lakh will be taxed at 14 percent of the vehicle's cost.

While on the other hand Two-wheelers costing up to Rs. 1 lakh will face a 6 percent tax, two-wheelers priced between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh will be subject to an 8 percent tax and two-wheelers costing above Rs. 3 lakh will be taxed at 9 percent.