Gorkha students gherao Jamuguri police station over leader’s arrest, calls it 'conspiracy’

Sonitpur, Nov 21: Tension gripped Sonitpur district on Thursday as members of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) gheraoed the Jamuguri Police Station in protest against the arrest of district unit president, Deepak Subba.

Subba was apprehended during the early hours of Wednesday at his residence in Dolabari, Tezpur, on charges of signature forgery.

The arrest was made following an FIR lodged by landowner Lal Bahadur Newar, who accused Subba of forging signatures related to a land dispute.

Upon learning of Subba's arrest, AAGSU members gathered in large numbers outside the police station, demanding his immediate release.

All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Sonitpur unit president Deepak Subba

The protestors, who expressed strong disapproval of the arrest, blocked the entrance of the station while Subba was being escorted for a medical examination.

One protestor, speaking to the press, described the arrest as part of a "conspiracy" against Subba, adding, "The Jamuguri Police nabbed our Gorkha community leader in the middle of the night, treating him like an insurgent."

Another protester questioned the legitimacy of the arrest, saying, "If Deepak Subba has forged documents, why not test his handwriting before taking such drastic action?"

As the protest continued, AAGSU members vowed to intensify their efforts until Subba is released, further fuelling tensions in the area.

Local authorities are yet to respond to the protestors' demands, while the police maintain that the arrest was made based on valid legal grounds.