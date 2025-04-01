Good relations with Bangladesh crucial for Northeast: Centre

Guwahati, April 1: The Government of India is hoping that the hostile attitude of Bangladesh towards India is a temporary phase and that relations between the two countries will improve soon. India is also concerned over the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and the matter has been taken up strongly.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal said that India wants friendly relations with Bangladesh. He said that having good relations with Bangladesh is also important for the North East region. "India believes that it is a temporary phase and the relation with Bangladesh will improve soon," he added.

Jaiswal pointed out that the present regime in Bangladesh is not a legitimate one as it is not an elected Government. India is trying to maintain cordial relations with Bangladesh. The Foreign Secretary also visited Dhaka for a detailed discussion with the Bangladesh Government.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesman revealed that India does not want the common people of Bangladesh to suffer because of the actions of a few and that is why, India has not stopped the supply of essential items to that country. He said that meetings at the official level on the ongoing development projects are also going on, while, the Indo-Bangla protocol routes are also operating. Numaligarh Refinery is sending petroleum products to Bangladesh. He pointed out that it would be difficult for the common people of Bangladesh to survive if India stopped sending essential items and petroleum products.

He said that the issue of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh has been taken up with Dhaka. The Prime Minister has often spoken about the issue publicly, while the External Affairs Ministry has also taken it up with the Bangladesh Government. "India wants cordial relations with Bangladesh and we are hoping that the situation will improve soon," he added

- By R Dutta Choudhury