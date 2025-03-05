Golf and tea in Assam: A timeless legacy and the road ahead

Assam, renowned for its tea plantations and colonial-era golf courses, has a rich legacy of leisure and heritage tourism. Introduced by the British and Scottish tea planters in the 19th century, golf became an integral part of Assam's plantation culture as there were no other avenues for relaxation. However, many of these courses have deteriorated over time, requiring strategic interventions for revival.

There are at least 800 big tea gardens and 20-odd golf courses within the tea gardens in Assam. These courses, primarily 9-hole layouts, have a rich heritage of golf and polo, dating back to the colonial era when British officers actively played and promoted these sports.

Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts alone boast eight 9-hole golf courses, along with another 9-hole course under OIL in Duliajan and the iconic 18-hole golf course at AOD, Digboi, making the region a significant hub for golf enthusiasts.

Reviving its golfing and tea heritage will not only attract global tourists but also boost local employment and economic development, positioning Assam as a niche player in India's tourism sector.

The descendants of former officers of OIL, coal, rail, Army and tea planters who once lived in this region often express a keen interest in revisiting the places where their ancestors spent a considerable part of their lives. These segments of travellers have a deep emotional connection with Assam's heritage and can serve as valuable ambassadors for Assam Tourism. By promoting golf retreats within tea estates and integrating them with local tourism circuits, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Stilwell Road, Patkai, Charaideo, Majuli, the OIL refinery, agro-tourism, and river tourism Assam has the potential to emerge as a distinctive and diverse travel destination in the near future.

Thanks to the Chief Minister of Assam for his keen interest in attracting both domestic and international investors across various sectors, including tourism, to drive the State's growth and development.

We hope steps would be taken to harness Assam's potential as a premier golf and tea tourism destination, a structured Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model can be implemented. This approach can focus on restoring historic golf courses, integrating tea tourism experiences, and developing modern infrastructure. Government support in land allocation, regulatory ease and infrastructure development, coupled with private investments in course redesign, resorts, and international marketing, can drive sustainable tourism growth.

- By Samar Jyoti Chaliha

(The writer is the DGM of Rossell Tea Ltd & ex-president of Upper Assam Golf Association)