Gold biscuits worth Rs 17 lakh seized, one apprehended in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Apr 17: In a major crackdown, the Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended one person with gold biscuits worth Rs. 17 lakh on Tuesday in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

As per sources, the railway police conducted an operation at New Bongaigaon Railway Station, and they were able to seize gold weighing around 232 grams.



Meanwhile, the apprehended individual has been identified as Aniruddha Devnath and he has been kept under police surveillance.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

