Golaghat: Personal Security Officer found hanging at police quarter

Guwahati, March 16: In an unfortunate incident a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police was reportedly found hanging inside the police quarters on Wednesday.

The deceased PSO has been identified as Rakesh Rai.

As per reports, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for autopsy.