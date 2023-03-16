84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Golaghat: Personal Security Officer found hanging at police quarter

By The Assam Tribune
Golaghat: Personal Security Officer found hanging at police quarter
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, March 16: In an unfortunate incident a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police was reportedly found hanging inside the police quarters on Wednesday.

The deceased PSO has been identified as Rakesh Rai.

As per reports, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for autopsy.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Golaghat: Personal Security Officer found hanging at police quarter

Guwahati, March 16: In an unfortunate incident a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police was reportedly found hanging inside the police quarters on Wednesday.

The deceased PSO has been identified as Rakesh Rai.

As per reports, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for autopsy.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X