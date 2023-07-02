Golaghat: Locals protest shifting of health centre from Bokakhat

Bokakhat, July 2: The residents of Bokakhat, on Sunday staged a protest against the shifting of the Dolamara Health Centre from the area.

The primary health centre, as per sources was set up in Golaghat district in the year 1962, the protest was held against the conspiratorial shifting of the health centre to the border of Karbi Anglong district.

The protest was organised by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Bokakhat District Committee, Tea Tribe Students Union, North East Kaziranga Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad and the local people.

The protestors raised slogan against the State Government as well as the Health department. In the past too, people had protested several times not to shift the hospital.