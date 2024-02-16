Golaghat Congress President Dadu Taye released from post; show cause notice issued

Guwahati, Feb 16: In the aftermath of a series of defections from the Congress party to the BJP, Golaghat District Congress President, Dadu Taye, has been relieved of his duties, accompanied by a show cause notice issued by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora.

The move follows Dadu Taye's meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Taye, known for his close association with Gaurav Gogoi, engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Sarma in the presence of Biswajit Phukan.

The show cause notice seeks an explanation from Taye regarding the circumstances surrounding Taye's meeting with Chief Minister Sarma.

Meanwhile, Golap Saikia has been given the responsibility as the in-charge president for the Golaghat district.















