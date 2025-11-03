Golaghat AJYCP to hold stir seeking ILP in Assam, border resolution & drug menace

Dergaon, Nov 3: The Golaghat district committee of the Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) will soon hold a demonstration demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam, resolution of the Assam-Nagaland border issue, and a stop to the spread of drugs, which have become a curse for the new generation.

On the occasion of the organization’s annual meeting, several important proposals regarding these demands, including the long-standing demand of ILP in Assam, were adopted at a meeting held on Sunday at its Golaghat office. Before the discussion, tributes were paid to the late artiste Zubeen Garg with floral offerings and candle lighting.

The event, presided over by the organization’s president, Babul Dutta, concluded under the supervision of Bidyut Saikia. During the programme, journalists and distinguished individuals, including former leaders, were collectively honoured with Nahar saplings.

Journalist and environmental worker Apurba Ballav Goswami, former principal Jatin Nath, president of the Motor Transport Association Purna Rajkhowa, former leaders of the organization Nirmal Dutta, and others put forward their suggestions for the overall well-being of the Assamese nation. The concluding session was conducted by district general secretary Bidyut Saikia, with district president Babul Dutta presiding.









