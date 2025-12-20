Gohpur police arrest ‘healer’ for alleged faith healing, conversion acts

Biswanath, Dec 20: Police in Gohpur arrested a self-proclaimed healer on allegations of conducting so-called faith healing, engaging in evangelical activities, and making related content go viral on social media platforms.

The accused has been identified as Nuruddin Khan Paul, a resident of Dejoo Samabay Kandorapathar under North Lakhimpur Police Station in Lakhimpur district.

According to a police notification, the activities attracted provisions of the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil Practices) Act, 2024, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, along with other relevant sections of law.

A Gohpur police official said the accused had earlier moved to Arunachal Pradesh for work, where he later converted to Christianity and acquired religious knowledge.

“He is originally from North Lakhimpur. During his stay in Arunachal Pradesh, he converted to Christianity and studied the Bible. Later, he began visiting remote rural areas, presenting himself as a healer and allegedly earning money through such practices,” the official said.

According to police, the accused primarily carried out his activities during night hours. He would allegedly visit people’s homes late at night and administer substances that acted as painkillers.

“In cases such as kidney stone-related pain, the temporary relief reportedly led people to believe he could cure serious ailments,” the official added.

Police further alleged that the accused was also involved in religious conversion activities, travelling to multiple locations including Dimapur and Chhattisgarh.

“He was allegedly engaged in converting people to Christianity and had married a woman from the Mising community, who was also converted,” the official said.

The accused is also alleged to have performed so-called magical healing through prayers in the name of Christ, claiming that recovery depended on faith.

Police said further investigation is underway and that additional legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Introduced in February 21, 2024, during the Assam Assembly budget session, the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, prohibits healing practices, magical healing propagation for treatment, and related advertisements claiming to cure diseases.

The bill targets "evil practices of magical healing" harming physical and mental health, banning participation in such activities or ads for medicines/remedies with false claims.