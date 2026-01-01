Gohpur launches MRF solid waste project, Rs 80 Cr road expansion announced

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 1: An ambitious scheme for expansion of Solid Waste Management Project (Material Recovery Facility) was launched at Ward No 1 of Dhenudhara under Gohpur Municipality with funds under Swachhata Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and Tied Funds of 15th Finance Commission by Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora on Tuesday.

A sum of Rs 1,09,10,000 has been earmarked in the non-technical part of the scheme to be built through the MRF project. Launching the project, MLA Bora said that in the next phase, funds would be allocated by floating tender again in the technical section.

MLA Bora informed the media that under the Asom Mala Scheme, the 30-km stretch from the National Highway 15 in Gohpur town to Howajan via Dhenudhara will be expanded into a two-lane road. An amount of Rs 80 crore has been allocated for this, he added.

Further, stating that the initial preparations for the work of the Gohpur-Numaligarh link tunnel are going on in full swing, he said, adding that the Prime Minister of India is likely to visit Gohpur in February to lay the foundation stone of the tunnel.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Atul Bora, chairman, Gohpur Municipality; Nomal Baruah, chairman, Gohpur OBC Development Board; Pooja Kumari, executive officer, Gohpur Municipality, ward commissioners and local people.