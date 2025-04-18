Gohain sparks alliance talks, seat sharing & 2026 strategy in motion

Guwahati, April 18: In what could mark a turning point for Assam’s political landscape, a closed-door meeting of key opposition leaders was held in Guwahati on Thursday night to deliberate on a joint strategy for the upcoming panchayat elections. The meeting was spearheaded by eminent intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, who is emerging as a central figure in unifying the fragmented opposition against the ruling BJP.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Bhupen Bora (Assam Pradesh Congress President), Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and others like Jagdish Bhuiyan. Advocates Shantanu Borthakur, Abdul Mannan and Paresh Malakar also participated, indicating the presence of both political and legal minds in shaping the alliance framework.

The first agenda was to strategise a united opposition front for the panchayat elections. However, the talks also carried weightier implications as they extended to discussions about the 2026 Assembly elections.

It was decided that a detailed seat-sharing proposal will be prepared, mapping out how many seats each party will contest. This list will be submitted to the Congress High Command before any final alliance decision is made.

Crucially, Dr Hiren Gohain is seen as the driving force behind the move toward unity. His credibility and influence have led many to rally around him.

Earlier, Bhupen Bora had remarked publicly, “I will do whatever Hiren Gohain asks me to do,” highlighting Gohain’s growing clout over opposition strategy.

With such statements and the ongoing behind-the-scenes dialogue, the big question now is: Will the dynamics of Assam's opposition politics shift after this meeting? If unity is achieved under Gohain's moral leadership, it could signal a formidable challenge to the BJP in both rural and state-level polls.

The letter sent by the People's Party to Bhupen Bora further underscores the urgency and seriousness with which the opposition is approaching the alliance talks.

While formal decisions are yet to be announced, the meeting marks a significant step in the direction of opposition consolidation — a shift that could reshape Assam’s political future.