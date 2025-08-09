Gogoi urges Assam govt to reveal numbers of expelled illegal Bangladesh immigrants

Jorhat, August 9: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi has firmly stated that the Congress party will never allow atrocities on the Assamese people in the name of alleged illegal Bangladesh immigrants.

Speaking to the press during his first visit to Tinsukia after being appointed APCC chief, Gogoi, on Saturday, highlighted the party’s vision of a harmonious Assam.

“Irrespective of religion and language, we won’t allow atrocities on Assamese people. Our dream is a greater Assam where every community, religion, and faith can reside amicably. That is our motto, and that of the people of Assam,” he said.

Turning his attention to the ruling BJP-led state government, Gogoi challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to publicly disclose the number of illegal Bangladesh nationals his administration has pushed back.

“All we hear is about large tracts of land being reclaimed from illegal Bangladesh immigrants, but the government has not shared the actual numbers. I would want the government to give the people of Assam the number of illegal immigrants it has pushed back,” he said.

Gogoi reminded that the process of identifying illegal immigrants began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“The NRC process was initiated under Tarun Gogoi’s leadership after consultations with all stakeholders. When the BJP came to power in May 2014, they promised that every illegal immigrant would be removed from the state and country. Now, I want to know how many have been actually extradited,” he added.

Highlighting the political undercurrents of the issue, Gogoi asserted that the people of Assam are aware of the government’s motives and will respond through the 2026 assembly polls.

“The people understand the politics behind all this. The Chief Minister has failed in his duties—instead of creating jobs, he is granting guns; instead of protecting rights, he is willing to grant land in 6th Schedule areas to corporates. All to secure his own chair, he is stirring unrest in the state,” Gogoi alleged.

The Jorhat MP further urged the Chief Minister to take responsibility for these failures and resign.

Earlier in the day, about 300 people joined the Congress during an induction ceremony at Naty Mandir. The new members included former leaders and workers from the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, and various local organisations.

Gogoi, welcomed with a cycle rally from Dibrugarh to Tinsukia, paid floral tributes to the statue of Matak King Swargadeo Sarbananda Singh, offered prayers at a Kali Mandir, and visited a Gurudwara in the city before attending the induction event.