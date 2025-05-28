Gogoi ‘Pakistan Link’ row: Ripun Bora to appear before CM Vigilance on May 29

Guwahati, May 28: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has been summoned by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged Pakistan links involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The summons, issued under CID registered case number 5/25, requires Bora to appear before the CM Vigilance Cell at 11 am on Thursday.

Bora, addressing the press, claimed that the summons is a "clear act of political vendetta" and linked it to his recent press conference in which he raised multiple questions against Chief Minister in connections with the allegations made against the APCC chief.

“I received a notice from the CM Vigilance Cell asking me to appear regarding a person named Ali Toushiq Sheikh, reportedly based in Islamabad, Pakistan. The allegation is that Gaurav Gogoi has developed links in Pakistan through this person. I’m shocked. I heard the name of the person from Islamabad today for the first time,” Bora said.

He added, “This notice came after my press conference in which I raised 11–12 questions to the Chief Minister. I did not make any allegations myself. I only referred to the CM’s public statements where he claimed that Gogoi’s wife received money from the Pakistan government while working in an NGO there.”

Clarifying his position further, Bora said, “If Gogoi’s wife received payments through proper legal means, then what is the issue? Many Indian businessmen and professionals work or have dealings in Pakistan, including names like Adani, Ambani, and even the son of NSA Ajit Doval. We have never questioned their patriotism.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister distorted his statements and twisted them for political mileage. “Sarma has tweeted a manipulated version of my statement and now I am being summoned. I will go tomorrow and answer all their questions honestly. If the Chief Minister wants to send me to jail, I will go. But this is clearly a political attack.”

Bora also pointed out that the Congress party has recently gained momentum in Assam, especially after Gogoi elevation as the APCC chief. “Ever since Gaurav was made APCC president, the morale of Congress workers has risen. BJP is rattled and is now resorting to vindictive politics.”