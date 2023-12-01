Goalpara: Woman trampled to death by wild elephant

Goalpara, Dec 1: A devastating incident unfolded in the Budhipara village of Agia, Goalpara district, Assam, as a wild elephant trampled a woman to death.

The victim, identified as Jaljali Das, lost her life while working in a paddy field alongside two other women.

The tragic event occurred during the women's work in the paddy field when a group of wild elephants attacked them. Jaljali Das bore the brunt of the attack and was fatally trampled by one of the elephants. Fortunately, the other two of them were rescued.

The incident underlines the persistent issue of human-elephant conflicts in Goalpara. This district has been grappling with such conflicts, primarily driven by the elephants' search for food.