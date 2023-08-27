Goalpara woman accused of witchcraft separated from family since 18 years, seeks justice

Goalpara, Aug 27: At a time when India has reached the moon and has been lauded around the world for its scientific advancement, a quaint region located near Assam-Meghalaya border rather presents a grim reality of superstitious belief that has been plaguing the society at large.

Women are easy targets when it comes to witchcraft, where they are accused of possessing occult powers to harm others. Women who are accused of practising witchcraft endure lifelong suffering due to the superstitious belief which often leads to their murder, lynching or sometimes even separation from family.

A woman from Naguapara on the Assam-Meghalaya border in Goalpara who was accused of practising witchcraft was separated from her family in 2005, since then she has never met her family. Although she tried to visit the family several times but either she was attacked or chased away by the villagers on the basis of the belief that she would bring bad luck.

The woman separated from her family since last 18 years has not even met her children till date.

Padma Shri Birubala Rabha, the crusader who has been instrumental in her endeavours against witch hunting with the help of the police administration, tried to take the woman to the village in the first place but in vain. Since then she has been taking shelter at a women’s society in Goalpara, Assam.

Time has passed by, but the mindset of the villagers has not changed. Even after 18 years, the people of the village have not accepted the woman. Moreover, the villagers do not even let the family members talk to her, and if they tried to do so they have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Despite the members of the women society made attempts to resolve the issue and talk to the villagers they were adamant on their belief and tortured her for visiting the village, said sources.

While speaking to media, the woman who yearns to visit her children and family members said that even the police administrations in Meghalaya and Goalpara have failed in the last 18 years to grant her justice.