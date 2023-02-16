84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Goalpara: Wild elephants vandalise primary school

By The Assam Tribune
Goalpara: Wild elephants vandalise primary school
Guwahati, Feb 16: Amidst the ongoing of Gunotsav programme in several districts, a terrifying incident takes place in Goalpara district, where wild elephants attacked a primary school on Wednesday night.

The wild elephants knocked down the school who were in search of food.

Notably, five classrooms alongwith school furnitures were vandalized by the elephants.

The incident left everyone in shock and distress.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


