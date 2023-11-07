Goalpara: Two armed dacoits killed in police firing, one cop injured

Goalpara, Nov 7: In a shocking incident of a shootout between police and armed robbers at Nichinta village near Agia in the Goalpara district, two armed dacoits died on the spot after sustaining bullet shots from the police on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

The dead men have been identified as Amar Thapa and Faridul Islam.

As per sources, two 7.65 mm pistols and a Bolero car have been recovered from the dacoits.



Based on specific inputs, an operation was carried out under the aegis of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rituraj Doley against the dreaded Dacoit gang in a bid to nab them.

However, as the officials approached them, they were faced with firing from the armed robbers.

Finding no alternative, the team of police personnel had to resort to retaliatory firing and a shootout took place between the police and armed robbers, where two members of the dacoit gang were shot dead on the scene, while the officer-in-charge (OC) of Agia Police Station, Manoj Kumar Das, sustained bullet wounds.

Further information in connection with the matter is awaited.