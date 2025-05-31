Goalpara to launch ‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan’ for tribal outreach from June 15

Goalpara, May 31: In accordance with the guidelines of the Uanion Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the district administration has announced the launch of the ‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan’, a nationwide awareness and outreach campaign aimed at tribal communities. The campaign will be conducted from June 15 to June 30 next throughout the Goalpara district.

To ensure effective implementation, district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury has issued official communications to the heads of all relevant departments to take necessary steps for smooth execution of the campaign within their respective jurisdictions.

Choudhury also stated that the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan is a collaborative initiative involving multiple government departments – including panchayat and rural development, health and family welfare, agriculture, social welfare, food, public distribution and consumer affairs, and the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC). These departments will coordinate to implement the campaign inclusively across sectors, reaching all eligible tribal populations in the district.

As part of the Abhiyan, the administration will organise Gram Sabhas in tribal villages to educate the communities concerned about their Constitutional rights, government welfare schemes, and available services.

The district commissioner also stated that the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan will feature various people-centric activities, including free health check-up camps with the health department; information sessions on government agricultural schemes and modern farming methods; awareness programmes on banking services, financial inclusion, and credit facilities; assistance for obtaining LPG connections under schemes like Ujjwala Yojana; promotion of micro-enterprises and livelihood generation; exhibitions showcasing local goods and traditional products; and demonstrations and training on advanced and sustainable agricultural practices.

The Abhiyan aims to improve access to government schemes, encourage community participation, and promote inclusive development for Goalpara district’s tribal communities.











