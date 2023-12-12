Goalpara: Theatre festival ‘Under the Sal Tree’ to begin from Dec 15

Goalpara, Dec 12: Theatre enthusiasts are gearing up for a cultural extravaganza as the 14th edition of the 'Under the Sal Tree' theatre festival is set to captivate audiences from December 15 to December 17 at Badungduppa Kalakendra in Goalpara district’s Rampur, Assam.

Founded by the late theatre personality Sukracharjya Rabha, the festival will showcase troupes from West Bengal, Tripura, and Bhopal, adding a diverse flair to the event. The unique aspect of this annual festival lies in its natural setting amidst the sal tree plantation, providing a picturesque backdrop for the performances.

Spectators will also get to witness two plays from Assam, ‘Madaiah Munchi’ in Rabha language from Goalpara and ‘Ratankar’ in ‘Assamese’.

Unlike traditional theatre setups, 'Under the Sal Tree' prohibits the use of artificial devices like lights and microphones. The plays will unfold against the backdrop of nature, with indigenous musical instruments creating a harmonious accompaniment.

The organisers, committed to sustainability, have constructed the stage using only bamboo and straw, emphasising their dedication to eco-friendly practices.