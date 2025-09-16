Goalpara sexual assault: College condemns false smear, writes to DC, SP for action

Goalpara, Sept 16: The Goalpara College Teachers' Association (GCTA) has ex-pressed deep anguish and strongly condemned the incident of sexual assault in-volving a female student of Goalpara College on September 11.

Addressing the media at a press conference held in the Teachers' Common Room today, the GCTA said the incident has shaken the academic community and cast a shad-ow over the dignity of the institution. The Association further noted with regret that the incident occurred on the very day of the freshers' event, overshadowing the pro-gramme and leaving students with an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.

A matter of grave concern highlighted by the GCTA was the attempt by vested interests to shield the accused. Misleading narratives were circulated on social media, and the names of certain teachers were maliciously dragged into the controversy in an effort to dilute the seriousness of the case.

The GCTA firmly stated that such attempts are baseless, malicious, and intended to protect the offender.

The college administration, in its official statement, also condemned the act and ex-tended support to senior academicians, including Dr Yoshiko Bailung and Dr Gyanashree Barua, whose names were wrongly implicated by vested interests seeking to politicize the matter and tarnish the institution's image. The administration pledged to uphold student safety, dignity, and the sanctity of the academic environment.

Reaffirming its stand, the GCTA declared full solidarity with the victim and demanded strict legal action against the accused. The Association appealed to the district administration and police to ensure a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation so that justice is delivered and confidence is restored among students.

The GCTA also expressed concern over reports that certain groups attempted to politicize the issue, potentially influencing the investigation. In addition, defamatory and objectionable posts targeting female faculty and the college circulated widely on social media, further creating fear and unrest on campus.

In response, a delegation of Goalpara College teachers submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Prodip Timung and Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta, urging a thorough probe and exemplary punishment for the accused. The delegation also expressed gratitude for the swift intervention of the district administration and police.

Meanwhile, during a cultural festival held on the same day, concerns arose as a section of organizers reportedly downplayed the incident. This drew sharp criticism from students, with victim's supporters accusing some individuals of attempting to suppress the matter. Students categorically rejected any effort to justify or protect the accused and demanded that the case be addressed with complete fairness and transparency.

With nearly 10,000 students enrolled, this incident has cast a dark shadow over Goalpara College, leaving female students particularly insecure. Both teachers and students have jointly appealed for an impartial investigation and strict legal action to safeguard the dignity of the institution and restore confidence within the academic community.

