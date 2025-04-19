Goalpara secures 5th spot in NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts Delta rankings

Goalpara, April 19: Goalpara district has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the 5th position in the NITI Aayog's Delta rankings for the Aspirational Districts Programme, as assessed in December 2024. The district's composite score improved from 59.8 in November to 61.2 in December, highlighting significant advancement across various sectors of development.

Goalpara district showed notable progress in the Delta rankings with health and nutrition increasing the score from 77 to 80 and securing the

5th position due to enhanced maternal and child health services. Education maintained a consistent performance at 73.2, holding the 9th position. Agriculture and water resources saw dramatic growth, with the score rising from 24.1 to 26.6, achieving the 2nd position, driven by successful micro-irrigation and farmer support initiatives. Basic infrastructure registered a slight increase from 76.5 to 76.6, placing the district at the 20th position, indicating improved connectivity and public service delivery. However, financial inclusion and skill development saw a slight decline from 22.3 to 22.2, ranking 81st, highlighting a need for renewed focus on bank link-age and vocational training.

District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury said that this achievement underscores the dedicated efforts of the district, block, and frontline teams of officials in health, social welfare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. He praised their coordinated initiatives, which have been pivotal in achieving these progress milestones.