﻿Goalpara Rehab Centre sealed after Meghalaya youth’s death

Guwahati, July 14: Following the mysterious death of a youth from Meghalaya, the New Life Foundation Rehabilitation Centre located at Nayapara in Goalpara district of Assam has been sealed by the district administration.

According to sources, the sealing of the rehab centre was conducted in the presence of Debojit Das, officer-in-charge of Goalpara Sadar Police Station, Dr Janbir Das, Sub Divisional Health Officer, and Dr Upamay Nath, Assistant Commissioner.

Notably, on the night of July 3, Niksamseng Marak from Meghalaya was found dead inside a bathroom at the rehab centre. Initially, it seemed to be a suicide case. However, the footage captured on CCTV cameras revealed that the staff and inmates of the de-addiction centre beat the Meghalaya youth to death with rods.