Goalpara: One dead, three injured as ambulance plunges into water

Goalpara, Jun 20: A fatal road accident unfolded in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday, leaving one woman dead.

The tragic incident unfolded in Goalpara’s Darangiri area, where an ambulance, after losing control, fell into the water after hitting the railing of the bridge.



During the incident, one woman identified as Manomati Basumatary, aged 57, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.



As per sources, a patient who was undergoing treatment in Goalpara was referred to Guwahati by the doctors for better treatment.



Unfortunately, while on its way to Guwahati with the patient, the ambulance met with a tragic mishap on National Highway 17 and fell into the water.



The accident is suspected to have occurred as the road for the expansion of the national highway was narrowed and potholes were created in the area, leading to the mishap.



Meanwhile, the injured were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

