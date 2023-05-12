85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Goalpara: One dead, several ill after consuming salani fish

By The Assam Tribune
Goalpara: One dead, several ill after consuming salani fish
Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati, May 11: In a sensational incident a person died on Thursday and several others fell ill after allegedly consuming salani fish during a feast in Goalpara district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dhupdhara at Mariampur.

The deceased identified as Renu Sangma died at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

While other patients who experienced serious discomfort after consumption of the fish were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

