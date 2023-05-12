Goalpara: One dead, several ill after consuming salani fish

Guwahati, May 11: In a sensational incident a person died on Thursday and several others fell ill after allegedly consuming salani fish during a feast in Goalpara district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dhupdhara at Mariampur.

The deceased identified as Renu Sangma died at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

While other patients who experienced serious discomfort after consumption of the fish were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.