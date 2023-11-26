Goalpara: OC among four reserved closed on charges of extortion

Goalpara, Nov 26: In a significant development, four police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Dhumerghat police station in Goalpara district, have been reserved close for indulging in corrupt practices.

As per sources, Neetu Baruah, who joined Dhumerghat police station as officer-in-charge a few days ago, has been creating an anarchic situation in the locality.



Officer Baruah conspired with various groups, including gamblers, to approve and facilitate a massive gambling event, aiming to personally profit from substantial sums of money.



It may be mentioned that gamblers who did not pay the demanded money were allegedly called to the police station and subjected to unspeakable torture. Several people sustained serious injuries due to the brutal physical assault inflicted upon them.



Based on a complaint by a section of concerned people, the superintendent of police (SP) V V Rakesh Reddy in the Goalpara district issued an order to reserve close the police officer-in-charge, Neetu Baruah, as well as police personnel Pinku Baruah, Rakibul Islam and driver Sukumar Barman.

