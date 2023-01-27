Goalpara: New police station inaugurated by DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta

Goalpara, Jan 27: Assam Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta inaugurated the newly constructed building of Goalpara Sadar Police Station today during his visit to the district.

Along with the inauguration of the police station in Goalpara, Mahanta also virtually inaugurated Dhupdhara, Hawli and Nagarbera police stations.

During the program, Mahanta said that an instruction will be issued where every weekend the police station will be cleaned and he further advised that a cleaning team will be recruited in order to keep the police stations clean.