Goalpara: Man trampled to death by wild tuskers; several houses destroyed

Goalpara, Jan 7: A tragic incident occurred in the Goalpara district of Assam where a person was trampled to death by wild tuskers on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shyamjit Momin.

As per sources, the incident took place in Goalpara’s Garo Para, where around 45 to 50 wild jumbos created ruckus in the locality.

Furthermore, the herd of jumbos who ventured out in search of food also destroyed several houses in the area.

It may be mentioned that the man-animal conflict is significantly increasing in the Goalpara district.