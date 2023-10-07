Goalpara: Lakhipur block Congress Vice President found dead

Goalpara, Oct 7: In a tragic incident, the vice president of the block congress committee of Lakhipur unit was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

As per sources, the body of the vice president was found at a paddy field in Chunari Village, of Goalpara district.

The deceased has been identified as Nur Bahar.

Following the tragic incident, locals informed about the incident to the police after which they have initiated an investigation.

Furthermore, the body the vice president was sent for post-mortem.