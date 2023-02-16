Hundreds of tutor teachers protest in Dhubri

Dhubri, Feb 16: Hundreds of Members of Dhubri District Provincialised ME and Lower Primary Teachers (Tutors) Association observed a two-hour sit-in at the office of the District Primary Education Officer in Dhubri, pressing their various demands and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

The protesters demanded to promote all the tutors to teachers and give them equal status on the basis of equal wage policy.



Furthermore, they also demanded to maintain the education institutions in the mother tongue medium.

The protesters sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam containing five demands.

