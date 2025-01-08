Goalpara, Golaghat, Dhubri districts publish final electoral rolls for 14 LACs

Goalpara, Dec 8: The final voter list for Goalpara, Golaghat, and Dhubri districts was officially announced on Monday in a meeting at the district commissioner's conference hall, which was attended by representatives from various political parties and the media.

District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury presided over the meeting. The total number of voters in the Goalpara district is 797,846, comprising 398,312 males, 399,519 females, and 15 from the third gender.

The distribution of voters across different Assembly constituencies is as follows: under 12-Jaleswar Assembly Constituency: males 1,20,977, females 1,14,906, third gender 05, total 233,367; under 13-Goalpara West (Scheduled Tribe) Assembly Constituency: males 79,568, females 80,860, third gender 07, total 160,435; under 14-Goalpara East Assembly Constituency: males 1,11,839, females 1,12,05, third gender 02, total 223,892; under 15-Dudhnoi (Scheduled Tribe) Assembly Constituency: males 85,928, females 91,702, third gender 01, total 177,631.

Goalpara district has 960 polling booths distributed as follows: Jaleswar 272 booths, Goalpara West (Scheduled Tribe) 195 booths, Goalpara East 267 booths, Dudhnoi (Scheduled Tribe) 226 booths.

District commissioner Khanindra Choudhury said that the announcement of the final voter list marks a significant advance in the electoral process for the upcoming panchayat elections in Goalpara district. The additional district commissioner, Arun Kumar Brahma, and election officer Pallavi Bora attended the meeting. The district commissioner emphasised that preparations are focused on ensuring a fair and efficient electoral process, with detailed voter statistics aimed at facilitating smooth elections and ensuring that all eligible voters can participate in the democratic process.

The final electoral rolls of the Golaghat election district with five LACs were published on Monday. The total number of voters is 9,08,916, with 4,47,497 males, 4,61,400 females, and 19 third-gender voters.

District commissioner Dibakar Nath unveiled the final voter list for the district's five Assembly constituencies on Monday.

According to the final voter list, the Golakganj Assembly Constituency has 206,192 voters, while Gauripur has 301,664 voters. Dhubri Assembly Constituency recorded 2,31,372 voters, followed by Birsing-Jarua with 2,76,079 voters and Bilasipara with 1,95,077 voters. Overall, the total number of voters across the district stands at 12,10,384, which includes 6,675 'D' (doubtful) voters and 2,102 service voters.





