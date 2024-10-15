Lack of infrastructure hits oil palm cultivators in Goalpara

Goalpara, Oct. 15: The demand for small oil palm processing plants is growing in Goalpara, where around 700 farmers are struggling due to high transportation costs and low prices offered by middlemen.

These farmers began oil palm cultivation after being promised high returns by the agriculture department, but the lack of local processing facilities has made it difficult for them to earn a sustainable income. Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) need to be processed quickly, and without nearby plants, spoilage occurs, further diminishing profits.

Reports from a section of farmers indicate that India's oil palm production initiatives, particularly in the Goalpara region, are facing significant setbacks.

Harakanta Basumatary, President of the Jaikhlong Society NGO, highlighted the urgent need for small-scale processing plants costing around Rs. 60-70 lakh and collection centres at Boko, Dudhnoi, and Agia to support the farmers.

Further, due to inadequate local infrastructure, many are receiving prices below the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP), leading to abandonment of oil palm cultivation.

In Dariduri, only 10 out of 70 farmers who initially planted oil palms remain, while in Bongaon under newly created Bhalukdubi Development Block and nearby areas, many have transitioned to rubber.

Phukon Rabha, who began cultivating oil palms in 2016 after being promised higher income, found himself only receiving Rs 3 per kg for his Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) after four years in wait. He expressed frustration over the agriculture department's failure to support oil palm cultivation with necessary infrastructure such as processing facilities and collection centres.

This lack of support has forced many farmers to switch to rubber, relying on middlemen who offer prices significantly below the minimum support price (MSP). He also alleged that there was no direct intervention from the agriculture department even when the farmers were facing economic hardship and uncertainty regarding income and profitability, leading to disillusionment among those who hoped for better returns from oil palm farming.

Also, Rabha added that the absence of government subsidies or financial support for intercropping has exacerbated the crisis, leaving farmers struggling amid rising costs and an unreliable market.

Recently, Rabha began cutting down his oil palms, having earned only Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 annually from them, compared to an estimated Rs 5 to 6 lakh from rubber. On the day he started cutting, agricultural officials appeared suddenly to discourage him.

Some cultivators highlighted that the fruit rotted without buyers, following which middlemen exploited the situation by offering them lower prices to cover their costs.

Others indicated that inadequate infrastructure and low prices have marred the initial enthusiasm the cultivators had towards the cultivation.

Still majority of the farmers are optimistic that they are hopeful of better returns.

The district commissioner, Khanindra Choudhury, acknowledged the issue and said the Assam government is working to promote oil palm cultivation through initiatives like the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMOOP). However, the lack of local processing plants remains a major barrier to growth. Choudhury promised to raise these concerns with higher authorities to ensure that processing units are established in the district for providing significant relief to local farmers by creating jobs and boosting the rural economy.

- By Roop Choudhury