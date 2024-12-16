Goalpara enforces new road safety measures, bans e-rickshaws on NH-17

Goalpara, Dec 16: The Goalpara district administration has introduced a series of measures to enhance road safety, minimize the risk of accidents and reduce traffic congestion along National Highway-17, including prohibiting e-rickshaws and other battery-operated three-wheelers from operating on the highway.

Highlighting the necessity of such regulations, district commissioner and Regional Transport Authority chairman Khanindra Choudhury said that e-rickshaws, with their limited power and speed, contribute to congestion at major points and pose a heightened risk of accidents. He emphasized that these vehicles are better suited for internal roads, where they can provide efficient last-mile connectivity.

As part of the new regulations, e-rickshaws and battery- operated three-wheelers will no longer be permitted on NH- 17. Violators will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. Within the Goalpara Municipality Board areas, these vehicles will be restricted to designated routes and marked with distinctive colours for easy identification.

To enhance safety, all e-rickshaws and battery-operated vehicles must have red reflectors affixed to the back for improved visibility. Additionally, speed limit devices must be installed, and vehicles found without these devices will face penalties and may be seized.

Strict measures will also be enforced against underage driving, and all drivers are required to hold valid licenses. Licenses for e- rickshaw drivers will have a maximum validity of three years or until the expiration of the main license, whichever is earlier.

Vehicle owners are required to submit undertakings to the District Transport Office, affirming their compliance with safety regulations and route restrictions. To address traffic congestion, the administration has identified hotspots and regulated vehicle movement accordingly. Police will establish internal routes to ensure smooth traffic flow and mitigate risks posed by slow-moving vehicles on highways.

Choudhury also emphasized the need for public cooperation in following these regulations to enhance road safety and traffic efficiency. He said that the goal is to balance the utility of e-rickshaws for local transport with the demand for safer, faster-moving traffic on highways.

Choudhury directed the District Transport Officer (DTO) to coordinate with police and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of these measures.