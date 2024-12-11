Goalpara district to vie for Rs 1 Cr in 'Model Solar Village' challenge

Goalpara, Dec. 11: The Central government has launched the 'PM-Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme' to promote the use of solar energy in rural communities, enabling households to generate and sell surplus electricity. A competition among revenue villages in Goalpara district will offer Rs 1 crore as prize to the winning village.

Goalpara district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury chaired a district-level committee meeting over this initiative with local officials on Saturday to discuss the 'model solar village' competition. The meeting involved officials from the Goalpara district administration, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), block development officers, and village panchayat secretaries. Discussions focused on the 'model solar village' competition to be organised under this innovative scheme.

It is worth mentioning that under the PM-Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme, homeowners who install solar power systems can receive subsidies of Rs 33,000 per kilowatt from the Central government and Rs 15,000 from the State government for solar installations, with loans available at 7 per cent rate of interest (6 per cent for government employees).

Block development officers will select eligible villages with populations of over 2,000 by December 15 next to implement solar power systems under the scheme. This initiative aims to enhance sustainable energy use and promote energy independence in rural India.

