Goalpara DC directs action against unauthorised brick kilns

Goalpara, Nov. 6: Goalpara's District Commissioner (DC) issued stern directives to curb the operations of unauthorised brick kilns across the district, particularly targeting those not complying with government regulations.

In a crucial meeting held at the district commissioner’s office recently, Choudhury instructed revenue circle officers to take swift and decisive action against illegal brick kilns, with a special focus on their demolition.

He stressed on the importance of verifying the documentation of chimney brick kilns to ensure they adhere to the guidelines set forth by the state Pollution Control Board.

“The operation of unauthorised brick kilns is strictly prohibited in Goalpara. Any found operating must be demolished immediately, and photographic evidence should be submitted,” Choudhury said.

Choudhury further reminded officials that all operational chimney brick kilns must meet regulatory standards. Revenue circle officers were tasked with conducting thorough inspections and taking immediate legal action in the event of violations.

The District Commissioner also conducted a detailed review of the ongoing activities across various revenue circles, assessing the delivery of public services by officials at the sub-division and revenue circle levels.

A key area of focus was Mission Basundhara 3.0, a government flagship initiative, aimed at ensuring that no eligible applicant is left out.

Kalyani Kankana Das, the additional district commissioner, along with circle officers from Lakhipur, Balijana, Dudhnoi, Rongjuli, and Matia—Rajiv Gogoi, Pooja Das, Sahanaz Iqbal, Sovia Pegu, and Mainowshri Boro—attended the meeting, along with land record supervisors and assistants from the respective revenue circles.

Choudhury also urged circle officers to remain vigilant in addressing public service requests and ensuring the successful implementation of Mission Basundhara 3.0.

The emphasis was on not just regulatory compliance but also on serving the community efficiently and transparently.