Goalpara College student alleges sexual assault against union member; DC response

Goalpara, Sept 14: Goalpara district has been shaken after a second-year Higher Secondary Arts student of Goalpara College lodged a formal complaint of sexual assault against a member of the student union on September 11.

District Commissioner Prodip Timung condemned the incident, calling it “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.” Urging all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony, he confirmed that police have taken immediate action and assured that “the accused will be prosecuted strictly in accordance with the law”. He emphasized that all procedures are being carried out transparently and in full compliance with legal norms.

Timung further clarified that if the victim is under 18 years of age, the case will fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which carries stringent provisions for the protection of minors. He appealed to the public not to politicize or communalize the matter and to refrain from interfering with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered widespread anger. Hundreds of people, including students, staged demonstrations across Goalpara town demanding justice for the victim. Protesters raised slogans against the college administration and called for stronger safety measures for female students.

Women’s rights groups and student organizations strongly condemned the assault, demanding the installation of CCTV cameras in the campus, stricter monitoring of student union rooms, and a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

They highlighted the victim’s claim that she suffered bite marks on her cheeks, chest, and throat during the latest assault.

Reacting to the protests, senior BJP executive member Dr Prakash Kashyap acknowledged the public’s anguish but urged restraint. “The district administration and college authorities must ensure swift and impartial justice for the victim, without delay. At the same time, I appeal to all sections of society to maintain peace and calm, and not to react in haste,” he said.

Dr Kashyap also pressed the college administration to strengthen campus security and remain vigilant to prevent further incidents. He stressed the need to provide the victim with adequate protection, noting her deep trauma and fear for safety but also her hope that authorities will take decisive action.

Calling the case a possible “tip of the iceberg”, Dr Kashyap urged investigators to probe whether other union members were involved. He also suggested that campus common rooms be closed or allowed to function only under strict vigilance.





- Correspondent