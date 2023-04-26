Goalpara BT College shut since 4 years; CM’s intervention requested

Goalpara, Apr 26: The locals in Goapara have demanded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention regarding the closure of Government BT College.

It may be mentioned that the Government BT College has been closed since four years after the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) had cancelled the recognition of the college.

The NCTE had withdrawn the recognition due to the lack of permanent principal and faculty staff.

However, state education minister Ranoj Pegu had earlier promised to continue the recognition and reopen the college but no action has been taken as of now.

Established in 1978, the Government BT College, have seen many scholars passing out of the institution including noted writer and former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Brajen Kumar Brahma, who was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award.