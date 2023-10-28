Goalpara: ASI arrested on bribery charges in Dhupdhara

Guwahati, Oct 28: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team, Assam, on Friday arrested the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Dhupdhara Police Station, Ahmed Ali, in Goalpara district, on charges of bribery.

According to reports, Ali demanded an amount of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant to settle a family dispute, but later the demanded amount was reduced to Rs. 3000.



The complainant, not willing to pay the demanded amount, approached the Vigilance team to take legal action against the ASI.



Eventually, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap on Friday in the Dhupdhara Police Station area, where Ali was caught red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs. 2,500 in front of a shop near the police station.



Meanwhile, a case has been registered against ASI Ali at the ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).



Further investigation is underway.





