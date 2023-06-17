Goalpara: Another suspect's name comes up in Jonali Nath murder case

Goalpara, Jun 17: In a new turn of event in the murder case of BJP leader Jonali Nath in Goalpara, another suspect’s name has come up in the entire incident.

As police are still investigating the matter, they raided various parts in search of Nath's belongings including slippers and bags which are yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that Hasanur did not commit the murder alone after a piece of wood was recovered from the residence of the killer.

Moreover, Hasanur admitted to the police that a youth named Ajibar Rahman was involved in the entire murder case.

Soon after the body of the BJP leader was dumped, Hasanur Islam went to Miladubi-Dhaigaon in Krishnai via Maj-Jakhili road via Domoni and the entire scene was captured on the CCTV cameras of a shop.























