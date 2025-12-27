Goalpara admin orders district-wide crackdown against unlicensed brick kilns

Goalpara, Dec 26: The Goalpara district administration has launched an intensive and coordinated crackdown on illegally operating brick kilns across the district, reaffirming its commitment to lawful industrial activity, environmental protection, and strict tax compliance.

Goalpara district commissioner Prodip Timung has instructed all revenue, police and allied departments to identify and take decisive action against brick kilns operating without mandatory approvals, licenses, and statutory clearances.

In a major enforcement action under this directive, the circle officer of Matia revenue circle, Bibhas Medhi, recently carried out the complete demolition of an unauthorized brick kiln, locally known as a Bangla Bhata, at Ranua village.

Heavy machinery, including an excavator, was deployed to dismantle the structure. The demolition was conducted in the presence of the officer-in-charge of Matia Police Station to ensure maintenance of law and order during the operation.

Local residents also gathered at the site, and the circle officer appealed to them to cooperate with the administration and remain vigilant against the future establishment of illegal brick kilns in the area.

Timung clarified that this action is not an isolated incident but part of a larger district-wide drive aimed at bringing the brick kiln industry under a transparent and regulated framework.

He stated that numerous kilns in the district have been found operating without a valid ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the district administration, without non-agricultural land-use permission, and without consent from the Pollution Control Board, while many have also failed to comply with Goods and Services Tax regulations.

Such violations, he noted, result in unauthorised land use, environmental degradation, air pollution and significant loss of government revenue.

The district commissioner further announced that, the administration will intensify enforcement measures against all non-compliant brick kilns.

All kiln owners will be given a final and time-bound opportunity to either voluntarily shut down illegal operations or regularise their units by obtaining all required permissions and registrations.

He emphasised that the administration prefers compliance over coercion, but warned that continued defiance will invite immediate closure, heavy penalties, and legal action, including demolition of illegal units wherever necessary.

Highlighting the issue of tax evasion in the sector, the DC pointed out that despite the GST council’s simplified taxation regime for brick kilns, many operators remain unregistered or deliberately under-report production and sales.

This practice, he said, undermines fair competition and deprives the government of legitimate revenue.

To address this, the administration will allow a limited grace period for illegal kilns to register under GST, clear outstanding tax liabilities, and align themselves with statutory requirements.

All the kiln operators have been instructed to obtain Pollution Control Board consent, secure non-agricultural land-use permission, and fulfil all environmental safeguards prescribed under law.

Any brick kiln found operating without full compliance will face immediate closure and possible demolition, along with fines and prosecution under relevant provisions of law.

The district commissioner also announced that henceforth, all new applicants seeking licenses to operate brick kilns must submit a mandatory “no dues certificate” from the tax department to ensure financial and legal accountability from the outset.

To ensure long-term compliance, the Goalpara district administration will strengthen surveillance mechanisms through regular inspections, documentation, and inter-departmental coordination involving revenue, pollution control, police, and tax authorities.

The administration aims to create a comprehensive database of all brick kilns operating in the district and monitor their activities on a continuous basis.

Reiterating the administration’s broader vision, district commissioner Timung stated that the objective of this drive is to strike a balance between industrial development and responsible, lawful operations.

He emphasised that the administration is not against the brick kiln industry but is firmly committed to transforming it into a compliant, environmentally responsible, and sustainable sector that operates within the framework of the law and contributes fairly to the district’s economy.

Meanwhile, many conscious and responsible citizens of the district have raised serious concerns and lodged complaints with the district administration regarding the continued operation of several established brick kilns without proper permissions and statutory clearances.

According to these complaints, a significant number of brick kilns that have been functioning for years are allegedly operating without valid ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the district authorities, without non-agricultural land-use permissions, and without mandatory consent from the Pollution Control Board.

Citizens have also alleged widespread non-compliance with Goods and Services Tax regulations, including non-registration and under-reporting of production and sales, resulting in substantial revenue loss to the government.